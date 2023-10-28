Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

