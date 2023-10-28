Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,477 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.