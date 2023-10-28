Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 1,250 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Magna International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

