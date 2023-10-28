Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Down 0.3 %

FUTU stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

View Our Latest Report on FUTU

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.