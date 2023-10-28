Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $416,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 867.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83 and a beta of 0.98. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $243,846 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

