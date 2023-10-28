Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $528,000 Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

AZPN opened at $178.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $251.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

