Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $576,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 28.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

