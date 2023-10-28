Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,310 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 662,435 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Autohome by 25,816.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after buying an additional 3,267,355 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,937,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after buying an additional 251,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autohome Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Autohome stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $38.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
