Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,559 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

