Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,500 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $81,228,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after buying an additional 596,591 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,828,000 after buying an additional 521,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.