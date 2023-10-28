Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

