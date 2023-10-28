Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 19.4 %

KNSL opened at $343.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.