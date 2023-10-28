Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 4.2 %

AIRC stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

