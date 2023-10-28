Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Celsius Trading Down 0.3 %

Celsius stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

