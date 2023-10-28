Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $5,021,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,952,832 shares of company stock worth $1,138,166,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.