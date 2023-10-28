Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

