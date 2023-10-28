Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $119.58 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $118.08 and a 1-year high of $212.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

