Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

