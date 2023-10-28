Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $122.55 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

