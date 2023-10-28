Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLIT

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.