Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.75, but opened at $46.56. Hasbro shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 1,405,627 shares changing hands.
The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Stock Down 5.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
