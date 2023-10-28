HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.09.

HCA opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $207.24 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,542 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

