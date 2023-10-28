HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $207.24 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

