HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HomeStreet Stock Down 9.7 %

HMST opened at $4.51 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

