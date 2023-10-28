Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 38.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

