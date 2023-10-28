Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

