Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 24,946 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 24,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.94 per share, with a total value of $1,669,885.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,495,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,122,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $3,986,528.00.
- On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $1,545,139.05.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 49,900 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $3,404,178.00.
- On Monday, October 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,046 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.95 per share, with a total value of $1,520,071.70.
- On Friday, October 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $3,284,905.00.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 20,262 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.04 per share, with a total value of $1,419,150.48.
- On Monday, October 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $3,327,585.00.
- On Friday, October 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.08 per share, with a total value of $2,846,096.00.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.26 per share, with a total value of $2,894,712.00.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.47. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $89.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,105,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
