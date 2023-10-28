Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 24,946 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 24,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.94 per share, with a total value of $1,669,885.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,495,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,122,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80.

On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $3,986,528.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $1,545,139.05.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 49,900 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $3,404,178.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,046 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.95 per share, with a total value of $1,520,071.70.

On Friday, October 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $3,284,905.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 20,262 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.04 per share, with a total value of $1,419,150.48.

On Monday, October 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $3,327,585.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.08 per share, with a total value of $2,846,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.26 per share, with a total value of $2,894,712.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.47. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,105,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.