H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.