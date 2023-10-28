Hydro One Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.50.

TSE:H opened at C$35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$40.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

