IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $391.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.79 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.