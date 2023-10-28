Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Mark S. Levine Sells 4,107 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $142,348.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Immunovant Trading Down 2.4 %

IMVT stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

