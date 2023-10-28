Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.3789 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.