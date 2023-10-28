Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.68, but opened at $62.08. Impinj shares last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 523,398 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,491.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $39,322.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,491.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 15,468 shares worth $937,647. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,406,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

