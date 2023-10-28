Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $19.68.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IRT
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.