Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

