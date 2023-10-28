Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Desjardins

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE INE opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3835264 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

