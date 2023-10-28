Insider Buying: Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Hand purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,250.40).
Abingdon Health Stock Performance
ABDX stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.32. Abingdon Health Plc has a one year low of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.
About Abingdon Health
