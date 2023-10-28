Insider Buying: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Purchases £19,998.99 in Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Coles acquired 222,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.99 ($24,499.56).
Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance
LON:CCS opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.43. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of £7.97 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.13.
Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile
