Insider Buying: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Purchases £19,998.99 in Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Coles acquired 222,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.99 ($24,499.56).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

LON:CCS opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.43. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of £7.97 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.13.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.