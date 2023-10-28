Insider Buying: Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Insider Acquires £30,014.24 in Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) insider Matt Wragg bought 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £30,014.24 ($36,768.64).

Matt Wragg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gattaca alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Matt Wragg sold 22,573 shares of Gattaca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46), for a total value of £26,861.87 ($32,906.86).

Gattaca Price Performance

Shares of LON GATC opened at GBX 108 ($1.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.71. The firm has a market cap of £34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.11. Gattaca plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.

Gattaca Increases Dividend

About Gattaca

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Gattaca’s previous dividend of $1.50. Gattaca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.