Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Purchases £7,537.64 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Justin Dowley bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,537.64 ($9,233.91).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 463.60 ($5.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 483.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 470.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.89. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 341.40 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 554.20 ($6.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 540 ($6.62) in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

