Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Raio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $24,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

