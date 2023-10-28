Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Raio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $24,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $13.39.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
