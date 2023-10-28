Insider Buying: Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) CEO Acquires $61,250.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,253.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,650 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.18. Tourmaline Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

About Tourmaline Bio

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

