Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells 24,338 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ARWR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

