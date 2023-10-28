Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $15,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $18,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $23,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $24,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $23,550.00.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

