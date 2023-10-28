Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.42, but opened at $73.40. Integer shares last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 70,169 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58.



Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

