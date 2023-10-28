International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

