Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGF stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

