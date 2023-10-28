Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 134,856 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 95,609 put options.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 149,096 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $3,203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,511 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
