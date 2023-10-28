IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $195,200.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $195,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRadimed Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $519.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

