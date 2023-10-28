Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.8 %

JHG opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

