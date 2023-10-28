Jefferies Financial Group Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.88.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.94. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.